Extension office to celebrate Bug Week

OKEECHOBEE – This year, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences’ Bug Week celebration arrived almost two months earlier than usual – March 30 to April 7 – and UF/IFAS Extension Okeechobee is buzzing with excitement about the theme: pollinators!
It’s common knowledge that honeybees pollinate flowers and help produce many important food crops, including such Florida mainstays as watermelon, squash, cucumber, blueberry and avocado. What isn’t so well known is that other insects act as pollinators, too – butterflies, moths, wasps, even ants and beetles!
This year, Bug Week is raising public awareness about all of Florida’s pollinators. To see a few examples and learn what pollinators do, check out the Bug of the Day and Bug Word of the Day posts on Twitter and Facebook beginning Monday, April 2. Find them by searching for #UFBugs on Twitter and Facebook.
If you’ve taken a bug photo, reach other bug enthusiasts statewide by using the hashtag #UFBugs when you post it on your Twitter, Facebook or Instagram account.
Throughout Bug Week and the rest of the year, the faculty with UF/IFAS Extension Okeechobee are ready to answer bug-related questions from local residents. Whether you need help attracting pollinators to your property, want to identify an unfamiliar bug or have to solve a pest problem around the house, there are science-based solutions available. Contact our office at 863-763-6469.
Now in its sixth year, Bug Week is UF/IFAS’ annual outreach event celebrating entomology, the scientific study of insects and their close relatives. To learn more, visit http://bugs.ufl.edu.