Easter Happenings in Okeechobee

See what is planned in Okeechobee to celebrate Easter 2018.
Easter Egg hunt planned
Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene, 425 S.W. 28th St., will host a Spring Fling on Saturday, March 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It will include bounce houses, an egg hunt and food.
Stations of the Cross are in the park
Come join Church of Our Saviour Episcopal Church for the stations of the cross in the park (in Flagler Park #3 by the gazebo) on Good Friday, March 30, at 1:30 p.m. Call the office with questions at 863-763-4843.
Easter Pancake Breakfast set
Kiwanis Club of Okeechobee will host the Annual Easter Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 1, at Tin Fish Restaurant, 301 N. Parrott Ave., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Eat in or carry out will be available. There is a $10 donation for all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, orange juice or milk. Craft table and pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available for the kids. For tickets, contact any Kiwanis member, message the Kiwanis Club of Okeechobee Facebook Page or call Ken Keller 863-532-8197.
Sunrise Service set
The annual Easter Sunrise Service, sponsored by the Okeechobee Ministerial Association, will be held at 6:30 a.m. Easter morning, April 1, at the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Arena on U.S. 441 N. Pastor Doug Ryan of Treasure Island Baptist will preach the message and other OMA members will participate in the service in addition to the Community Choir and other soloists. Come and receive a blessing while experiencing the sunrise and listening to a message about the Son and Risen Savior at this unique Okeechobee event!
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.