Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is June 1-7

The 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Rick Scott, begins Friday, June 1, and extends through Thursday, June 7, 2018.

During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. However, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Governor Rick Scott said, “Hurricane season begins June 1 and Florida families need to get a plan. While we always hope for the best, Florida families need to be prepared for anything. Everyone should have a family disaster kit with supplies and medications, be prepared to evacuate if advised to do so by emergency management officials, know your evacuation route and where you can take your pets if you have to shelter, and have all of your important documents and cash together to take with you.”

“The hurricane tax supply holiday will serve as an annual reminder for all Floridians to get a plan and be prepared for the hurricane season,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Bryan W. Koon.

Qualifying items selling for $10 or less include:

• Reusable ice packs;

Qualifying items selling for $20 or less include:

• Flashlights;

• Candles;

• Lanterns.

Qualifying items selling for $25 or less include:

• Gas or diesel fuel containers;

• LP gas containers;

• Kerosene containers.

Qualifying items selling for $30 or less include:

• Batteries (excluding automobile and boat batteries);

• Coolers and ice chests).

Qualifying items selling for $50 or less include:

• Bungee cords;

• Ground anchor systems;

• Radios (powered by battery, solar or hand-crank) including two way and weather band;

• Ratchet straps;

• Tarpaulins;

• Visqueen, plastic sheeting, drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting.

Qualifying items selling for $750 or less include:

• Portable generators.

Items always exempt from sales tax include bottled water, canned food, first aid kits, prescription medication, baby food and formula.