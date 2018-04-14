Creativity rewarded in high school writing contest

FORT PIERCE – Numerous public and private high school students in the four-county area of Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee participated in the Indian River State College Creative Writing Contest.

This event is hosted annually by the English/Communications/Modern Languages Department. Contestants entered original short stories, one-act plays and poems for a chance to win scholarships and other awards.

Sarah Welborn of Okeechobee High School won first place in the Junior Awards category for a science-fiction short story about human blood changing color from white to black when a person commits a crime.

Alize Merchant, also of Okeechobee High School, won third place in the Sophomore Awards category for a series of poems about hopelessness, perfectionism, fear of failure and finding the inner strength to overcome obstacles.

Sarah and Alize were among 12 winners recognized at an awards ceremony March 29 at the Brown Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Main Campus in Fort Pierce.