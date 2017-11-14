Community Events for Okeechobee

Community events
Shrine Club will host dinner
The Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1740 S.W. 53rd St., will hold a spaghetti dinner Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 4 until 7 p.m. Your $8 donation includes the meal, dessert and choice of coffee or tea. All proceeds benefit Shrine projects. For information on the activities of the Okeechobee Shrine Club, contact the Shrine Club at 863-763-3378.
Legion will serve tacos
American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will serve margaritas and tacos from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. Entertainment by Jay runs from 3 until 6 p.m.
VFW will host dinner
The Buckhead Ridge VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W., will host a beef tips and noodles dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. For information, call 863-467-2882.
Healthy Start to meet
Okeechobee County Healthy Start Coalition Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, Nov. 15, at noon at the office in the White House Plaza, 1132 S. Parrott Ave. The meeting is open to the public. The coalition is part of a statewide network responsible for planning and implementing services for pregnant women and infants. The coalition is made up of citizens interested in promoting healthy pregnancies and healthy birth outcomes for Okeechobee County Residents. For information, contact Kay Begin at 863-462-5877.
Farm City luncheon is set
The 24th annual Farm City Week luncheon and agri-expo will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, at the KOA. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at Florida Farm Bureau, the UF/IFAS Extention office or at the door.
Lodge will cook turkeys for Thanksgiving
The Okeechobee Masonic Lodge will cook your turkey for you and have it ready just in time for lunch on Thanksgiving Day. For only $30 each, your whole roasted turkey, average weight 18 to 20 lb., will be available for pick up on Thursday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – noon at the Masonic Lodge, 107 N.W. 5th Ave. The deadline for ordering is Thursday, Nov. 16; orders must be pre-paid and are limited to the first 75 orders. Contact Hugh Alger at 863-532-1097 to place your order today.
Moose will serve AYCE dinner
BHR Moose Lodge #2417, 1016 Linda Road, will serve all you can eat steak, shrimp or catfish on Friday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Karaoke Cop. Then on Saturday, Nov. 18, the lodge will host a birthday bash at 1 p.m. All proceeds to go to Moose charities.
Legion will host dinner
On Friday, Nov. 17, come and enjoy dinner at the American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St. Everyone is welcome. Dinner will be fish and chips or chicken and french fry baskets, and is served from 5 until 8 p.m. with music from 6 to 9 p.m. For information, call 863-763-5309.
Martha’s House yard sale set
Martha’s House will host a yard sale at 4134 U.S. 441 N., Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Items for sale will include clothes, shoes, handbags, toys, games and more. For information, call 863-763-2893.
BHR VFW will serve steak dinner
The Buckhead Ridge VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W., will serve dinner on Friday, Nov. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu will include grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad and dessert. Live music will be performed by Wayne Purvis. All proceeds will be directed to homeless veterans. For information, call 863-467-2882.
Methodist Men sponsor chicken dinner
The United Methodist Men will host a smoked chicken dinner at the Methodist Church, 200 N.W. Second St., on Friday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Dinner is chicken quarter, cole slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert for a donation of $10. Luncheon orders are take out only with delivery available for 10 or more dinners. Dinner orders are dine in or take out. Tickets are available at the church office, or fax orders to 863-763-2481 by 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Include name, phone and address to deliver dinners.
DAR Battle memorial dedication to be held
A DAR Battle of Okeechobee memorial dedication will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. hosted by Okeechobee NSDAR. This is a historical event that can be enjoyed by generations. Bring the family to see history being remembered and honored! There will be political representatives from local and state government, state park employees, and various DAR chapters represented. Due to the limited parking at the Battlefield State Park on Southeast 441 there will be parking available on the north side of 441 S., watch for the signs. Men from the National Society of the Sons of the Revolution will provide shuttle service the short half mile to the state park.
Hoot shoot set
Elks Lodge 2871 will host the National Hoot Shoot contest on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Osceola Middle School, 825 S.W. 28th St. Sign up starts at 8 a.m. and the contest begins at 9 a.m. The free throw contest is for children between the ages of 8 and 13. For information, call Jim 863-623-5161 or 315-778-7407.
Craft and quilt bazaar set
Peace Lutheran Church, 750 N.W. 23rd Lane, will host its annual craft and quilt bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outdoor spaces will be available for this event for $10. For information, please contact Janet Brunet at 863-532-1685.
Yard sale set
Okeechobee Retired Educators’ annual yard sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at The Rock, 401 S.W. Fourth St. There will be books, kitchen wares, tools, clothing and more. All proceeds go toward scholarships for future educators. The yard sale starts at 8 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m.
Benefit set for Maupin
A benefit for Adrianna Maupin who has breast cancer will be held at the VFW Big Lake Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., on Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 1 p.m. There will be a poker run, silent auction, live auction, corn hole tournament, a 50/50 drawing, BQQ dinners for $10, live music and so much more! For information, call Tootise Clay at 863-623-6355 or Melissa Stone at 863-634-0421 and Norman Maupin at 863-634-2642.
Amvets host five-card bingo
Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E. Suite 6. Join them Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. for five-card bingo. For information, call 863-484-8135.
Auxiliary will serve breakfast
The VFW Auxiliary will serve a french toast breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 19, at VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W. from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in Buckhead Ridge, to benefit veteran’s services. For information, call 863-467-2882.
Legion Post 64 plans Sunday bingo
American Legion 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Sunday night bingo on Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the bingo area. All proceeds will benefit the American Legion veterans’ programs. The event is open to the public.
Historical Society to meet
The Okeechobee Historical Society will meet on Monday, Nov. 20, at noon in the museum building at 1850 U.S. 98 N. The meeting will begin at noon, with a covered dish luncheon. If interested in joining, dues to the society are $10 per year.
Church will host bingo
Sacred Heart Church, 901 S.W. Sixth St., will host bingo on Monday, Nov. 20. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the fun will begin at 7 p.m.
Shrine will serve spaghetti
The Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1740 S.W. 53rd St., will hold a spaghetti dinner Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 4 until 7 p.m. Your $8 donation includes your meal, dessert and choice of coffee or tea. All proceeds benefit Shrine projects. For information on the activities of the Okeechobee Shrine Club, contact them at 863-763-3378.
AMVETS will serve dinner
The AMVETS Auxiliary will serve a sloppy joes dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W., to benefit veterans services. For information, call 863-467-2882.
VFW will serve dinner
The Buckhead Ridge VFW Post 9528 will serve dinner on Friday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W. The menu will be grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad and desert. Live entertainment is planned by Medicine Man. The proceeds will go to homeless veterans. For information, call 863-467-2882.
AMVETS will host Sunday breakfast
The AMVETS at VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W., will host a full-menu breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 8:30 a.m., to benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.
VFW will host dinner
The Buckhead Ridge VFW, Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W., will serve a dinner of meatloaf and real mashed potatoes at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to benefit military service dogs. For information, call 863-467-2882.
BHR Holiday Social is set
All of Buckhead Ridge is invited to a Holiday Social on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish of whatever and join us as we celebrate the holiday season. If you haven’t been before, it’s right behind the Fire Department. Come for fun, friendship, happy faces and beautiful decorations. For information, call Ron at 812-571-1919.
Fashion show set
Tickets are now available for the 21st Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon of Okeechobee Chapter No. 128, Order of the Eastern Star. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St. Fashions will be provided by Bon Worth and the auction table will be full of great gifts and baskets. Ticket cost is $12 per person and tables can be reserved for eight when all tickets are purchased together. To purchase your ticket, contact Dolores Anchors at 863-467-1392.
VFW will host craft fair
Big Lake VFW Post 10539 will host a Christmas craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone interested in participating, please call 863-763-2308. Inside tables are available for $10. Breakfast will be served starting at 8 a.m.
Quit your way classes set
Quit your way classes will be held at Raulerson Hospital, 1796 U.S. 441, in the cafeteria on Wednesday, Nov. 15, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For information, call 877-848-6696.
Vietnam Veterans will meet
Vietnam Era Military Service Personnel are invited to Gladys’ Restaurant, 511 S.W. Park St., every Wednesday about 7 a.m. No membership required. For information, contact Chapter President Dan Hunt at 863-447-3662.
Oasis Lounge open to the public every Friday and Saturday
Meet your friends and neighbors to enjoy an evening of fun and relaxation at the Oasis Lounge at the Okeechobee Shrine Club on Friday, and Saturday. The Lounge is open from 5 until 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday evening and features live music. For activities happening at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, or to inquire about leasing opportunities, contact Kip Gardner at 863-610-6659 or 863-357-0427.
Tai Chi classes resume at Okeechobee Senior Services
This is the opportunity to enhance your health, fitness and balance at no cost to you. Certified instructor, Carol Yates, will again teach the Senior-Safe exercise classes which will be held each Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 6. Classes will be held at the Okeechobee Senior Center, 1690 N.W. Ninth Ave.
Line dancing resumes at senior center
Okeechobee Senior Services is once again offering line dancing classes at the Lottie Raulerson Senior Center. Line dancing is a wonderful form of exercise and the classes provide a great opportunity to meet and become friends with other like-minded people. The classes will be taught by Barb Newman each Monday at 11:30 a.m. beginning Nov. 13. All levels of dancers or would be dancers are invited and there is no cost for these classes. The Senior Center is located at 1690 N.W. Ninth Ave., at the south end of the County Planning and Zoning and Health Department building. Call 863-462-5180 for additional information.
