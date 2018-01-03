Cold weather shelter open tonight in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE — In anticipation of freezing temperatures overnight, Okeechobee County in partnership with the Okeechobee Chapter of the American Red Cross will open a cold weather shelter at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3. Lockdown at the shelter will be at 10 p.m.
The shelter will be at the Douglas Brown Community Center, 826 Northeast 16th Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34972.
For more information, contact the Red Cross at 863-763-2488 or the Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.
