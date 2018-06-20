Club hosts fourth annual Father Daughter Dance

OKEECHOBEE — B.R.A.T. Club held its Fourth Annual Father-Daughter “Ties & Tiaras” event on Saturday, June 16. Fathers and daughters of all ages came out to enjoy the fun.

Attendees received a keepsake photo upon entry, a keepsake painted hand-print, and enjoyed dinner consisting of “kid’s fun food.”

After dinner the fun began! Games included “Cookie to the mouth,” Limbo, “Hungry Hippo,” Musical Chairs, and a lip-sync contest for dads.

“Lasting memories were made for all and the event was simply precious. It is awesome to see the dedicated fathers make this special date with their daughters,” said B.R.A.T Club President/Founder Teresa Chandler Bishop.

This event is successful due to the labor of volunteers and sponsors including: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Bella Rose, Buxton & Bass, Ding-A-Ling Deli, Domino’s, Fishing Headquarters, Golden Corral, Heartland Magazine, Our Village, Okeechobee County School Board, Okeechobee The Magazine, Okeechobee News, Papa John’s, Parrott Island Grill, Publix, Sheriff Noel Stephen, Shirley Palmer, The Lounge at the Sanctuary, Tin Fish, Walpole Inc., Waste Management, OK Corral Gun Club, and WOKC/Glades Media.

David Joyner enjoyed the limbo game at the B.R.A.T. Club’s annual father/daughter dance. Photos submitted by B.R.A.T. club.

Fathers took a wonderful moment to dance with their daughters at a night they will not forget.

These girls are doing the cha-cha slide.

These dads and daughters seem to have solved the height difference as they dance to the music.

Devon Faison and Denija Browdy were dressed in style for the Father’s Day celebration.

Michael Hazellief and Natalie Scott pose for a photo to remember the evening.

Marcos Montes De Oca and Jack Nash show off their moves at the father/daughter dance.

