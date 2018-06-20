Club hosts fourth annual Father Daughter Dance

OKEECHOBEE — B.R.A.T. Club held its Fourth Annual Father-Daughter “Ties & Tiaras” event on Saturday, June 16. Fathers and daughters of all ages came out to enjoy the fun.

Attendees received a keepsake photo upon entry, a keepsake painted hand-print, and enjoyed dinner consisting of “kid’s fun food.”

After dinner the fun began! Games included “Cookie to the mouth,” Limbo, “Hungry Hippo,” Musical Chairs, and a lip-sync contest for dads.

“Lasting memories were made for all and the event was simply precious. It is awesome to see the dedicated fathers make this special date with their daughters,” said B.R.A.T Club President/Founder Teresa Chandler Bishop.

This event is successful due to the labor of volunteers and sponsors including: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Bella Rose, Buxton & Bass, Ding-A-Ling Deli, Domino’s, Fishing Headquarters, Golden Corral, Heartland Magazine, Our Village, Okeechobee County School Board, Okeechobee The Magazine, Okeechobee News, Papa John’s, Parrott Island Grill, Publix, Sheriff Noel Stephen, Shirley Palmer, The Lounge at the Sanctuary, Tin Fish, Walpole Inc., Waste Management, OK Corral Gun Club, and WOKC/Glades Media.

View additional photos and videos at BRAT Club Facebook page.

The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.