Centennial dinner/dance set for Dec. 2 at Okeechobee KOA

OKEECHOBEE — Do you have your tickets for Okeechobee County’s party of the year … and the century?
Okeechobee County residents will end a year of celebrations honoring the county’s 100th birthday with a Settlers Celebration on Dec. 2 at the Okeechobee KOA Convention Center.
The theme for the event is “Remember When” as we travel back in time to the beginning of our wonderful community, Okeechobee County.
There will be a feast fit for settlers plus music, prizes, entertainment and great photo-ops.
The dress is “Sunday best” or historic period dress. Period attire is encouraged. Fashions from 1900 to 1917 are appropriate. Jeans, western shirts and boots count as “period dress.” (No shorts or t-shirts,, please.)
The celebration will include historic cameos by members of the Okeechobee High School Drama Club. Jim Clark will be the master of ceremonies. Music will be by a disc jockey and the bluegrass band Scattered Grass.
Tickets are $30 per person or a table of eight for $300. Tickets may be purchased in Room 103 of the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second St.
For more information. contact Sharie Turgeon at 863-763-3959 or tourism@co.okeechobee.fl.us.
