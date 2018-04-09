Brush fire ignited by raccoon

OKEECHOBEE – A brush fire reported Tuesday evening, was apparently started by a raccoon.
According to a report from Okeechobee County Fire Rescue, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on April 3, firefighters responded to a reported brush fire in the 27200 block of Northeast 48th Avenue.
Upon arrival units found a brush fire approximately two acres in size. Firefighters used 500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. No property was reported as lost.
The cause of the fire was determined to be from a raccoon that apparently caught on fire after coming into contact with power lines and then fell to the ground. Investigators found the animal’s carcass.
One brush truck and one engine along with Florida Power & Light (FPL) responded to the incident scene.