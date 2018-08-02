BHR gets more involved with Glades community

OKEECHOBEE – On Monday, July 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. a United Way food truck came to the Buckhead Ridge Community Center along with representatives of 14 agencies to respond to citizens’ questions and concerns. More than 150 people representing 105 households received information, aid and food.

Buckhead Ridge (BHR) is more than 30 miles from the Glades County seat, causing residents to have little direct access to county aid services without traveling a great distance. Following a community request to provide better access, Commissioner Tim Stanley arranged with United Way Manager Lisa Sands to bring providers to the area in a meet-and-greet event.

Representatives of the 14 agencies filled the community center with information, sign-ups and encouragement in what is hoped to be the first of quarterly or monthly meetings by these and other available service groups.

The agencies included United Way, Hope Connections, Hope Hospice, Florida Community Health Centers, Healthy Start, the Area Agency on Aging, the Glades County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Okeechobee Rural Health Network, Florida Power & Light, RCMA Health Care, Lutheran Services of Florida, Healthy Families and the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

This has a chance of becoming a monthly event for the community, whose members are urged to come and learn what is, and will be, available on a regular basis. County response will depend on the active participation of the residents of Buckhead Ridge. The Glades County Commission will review the event to determine whether it will continue.