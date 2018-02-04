American Legion Free Fair midway open

The 62nd Annual Original American Legion Free Fair opened Friday, on the American Legion grounds near Okeechobee City Hall off State Road 70 in downtown Okeechobee.
The J & J Amusements Midway of Fun opened Feb. 2 will run through Feb. 10. The annual fair will include rides, shows, food concessions and special events.
Throughout the fair, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will serve beans, cornbread, chili, chili dogs and desserts in the bingo hall.
Circus and motorcycle shows will be presented every day of the fair.
Armband specials are available throughout the fair. Festivalgoers can pay one price for unlimited rides.
On Sunday, Feb. 4, the midway opens at 1 p.m. with ride armbands good until closing for $20 per person.
The Miss Okeechobee Best Baker Contest will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. The winner will receive $50 cash. Those who wish to participate should bring their baked goods to the fair by noon.
On Monday, it’s Dollar Day at the fair. The midway opens at 5 p.m. with all rides $1.
Tuesday, Feb. 6, is Military Appreciation Day. Ride armbands are $15 to ride from 5 p.m. to closing.
Wednesday, Feb. 7, is Kids Day. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the midway will provide free rides to special-needs children. The midway opens to all with a special armband price of $15 to ride from 5 p.m. to closing.
On Thursday, Feb. 8, the midway opens at 5 p.m. Ride armbands are $20.
On Friday, Feb. 9, the Miss American Legion Pageant, open to girls in ninth through 12th grades, starts at 7 p.m. Ride armbands are $25 to ride from 5 p.m. to closing.
Saturday, Feb. 10, the midway opens at noon. Ride armbands are $15 to ride between noon and 6 p.m. or $25 to ride from 6 p.m. to closing.
The Free Fair is the American Legion’s primary fundraising event, raising money for local scholarships and charitable causes.
For more information, call the Legion at 863-763-5309.