17-year-old hospitalized after electric shock

OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday afternoon a 17-year-old male, who was helping his parents install new appliances, was injured by a serious electric shock according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office report.

According to an incident report by Deputy Joel Lacerte, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), at 2:11 p.m. on July 7, he responded to a Northwest Fourth Street home in regards to a person being electrocuted. (Electrocution refers to death or serious injury caused by electric shock, electric current passing through the body.)

Upon his arrival, Deputy Lacerte found a 17-year-old white male on his back on the ground, with his eyes closed and taking short breaths but otherwise unresponsive. The teen appeared to have vomit in his mouth and near his head on the ground and fresh blisters on the center of his chest, stated the report.

The report continued that according to the 17-year-old’s parents, a new washer and dryer had been delivered earlier in the day. The father went outside to turn on the electricity for the dryer and approximately 10 minutes later, the step mother found their son lying on the ground and called 911.

Deputy Lacerte’s report also stated that he went to Aaron’s on South Parrott Avenue and spoke with the sales manager who said he and another employee delivered the new washer and dryer to the incident address. The manager said they put the appliances in the living room and removed the old washer and dryer from the same location. The manager affirmed that he provided the resident with a socket for the dryer, per the resident’s request, but stated that he did not do any type of electrical work while at the residence.

The other employee from Aaron’s reportedly gave a similar account of the events that transpired in his presence and Aaron’s documented the delivery with a time of 1:24 p.m., less than one hour after Deputy Lacerte’s dispatch for the incident.

According to an Okeechobee County Fire Rescue report, they responded to the home for an electrocution medical call. Emergency Medical Services stabilized the 17-year-old and transported him to the landing zone site at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operation Center. He was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center.