WM and Home Depot helps save the bees

OKEECHOBEE — Waste Management and The Home Depot partner to construct and install a “Bee Pollinator Hotel” as an addition to the 2,000-acre certified wildlife habitat at Okeechobee Landfill.

Pollinators play a special role in native ecosystems and in managed agricultural systems. Unfortunately, pollinators such as bees, bats, butterflies and ants have slowly suffered from loss of habitat and diseases. Approximately 1,000 of the plants grown for food, beverages, fibers and medicines need to be pollinated by animals in order to produce the goods on which we rely. In fact, one out of every three bites of food, from vegetables to fruits to edible oils, are a direct result of pollination services. In the U.S. alone, bees and other insects produce $40 billion worth of products annually through the process of pollination.

In addition to their value to agriculture, these animals also play a vital role in maintaining our ecosystems. Other wild animals rely on pollinators for the production of food sources such as wild fruits, and they benefit from the conservation of pollinator habitat. Flying from flower to flower and transferring pollen along the way, pollinators have had substantial historic, economic, social and cultural impacts in our world. Waste Management provides over 26,000 acres to wildlife habitats.

“We are thankful to the labor and donation of materials from The Home Depot to help with our new bee pollinator structure,” said Community Relations Manager Teresa Bishop. WM employees worked over the weekend to install and collect native materials to add to the project. The “Bee Drop Inn” is located at the entrance of the landfill for all visitors to enjoy.

