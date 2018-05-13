Walmart offers free grocery pickup service

OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday morning, May 10, Okeechobee’s Walmart Supercenter #814, held its grand opening ceremony for the new Walmart Grocery Store Pickup service. The location is on the grocery side entrance across the walkway from Subway in the area previously used for the in-store arcade.
Walmart is offering a free grocery pickup service to customers whose busy schedules are filled with work, school, sports practices, or family obligations. Now it is possible to shop Walmart’s selection of groceries online and the store’s employees will have them conveniently ready for the consumer. This affords the customer the opportunity to allocate time normally spent physically shopping to do other things, like bake cookies with the kids.
Walmart’s food can be shopped online, anytime and anywhere, or through the Walmart Grocery mobile application. A convenient pickup time and location are then chosen by the customer. Walmart employees will do the shopping and pick out the freshest items, or your money back. Free same-day pickup is available if the order is placed before 1 p.m. After arriving at the chosen Walmart store, employees will even load your vehicle in minutes free of charge with no price markups on the groceries. The same price found in the store will be applied to those ordering for pickup.
Walmart is currently offering $10 off the first pickup order made of $50 or more to customers with code: WOWFRESH. Only one discount code per order.
Walmart already offers customers the Store Pickup service but for those unfamiliar with its use simply: choose store pickup when placing your order online, Walmart will confirm the order by email when it’s ready, and lastly pick up the item(s) from the store’s pickup desk and show valid photo identification. Items displaying “Free Pickup Today” on the website will be available within four hours from the time the order was placed. Orders placed after 4 p.m. will be available for pick up the next day. Items available for “Free Pickup” (that do not display “Today”) will be shipped for free to the selected store. These items will typically be available within three to five days from when the order was placed. Heavy or oversized items shipped via freight may take longer.
Things to remember about store pickup: the pickup store cannot be changed once the order has been placed, product assembly is not included and gift wrapping is not available, products may be larger than expected due to packaging and this should be considered when choosing a vehicle to pick up the order. Items not eligible for store pickup include: products that contain hazardous materials, any product weighing 350 pounds or more and items sold by a Walmart Marketplace Retailer.
If a text alert is desired when the order is ready for pickup or to use mobile check-in, you can enter your mobile number during checkout, or go to “Your Account” and enter the mobile number. You can also add the name and email address of someone else during checkout if you want them to pick up the order for you.
After you’ve placed your order, you can add or change a pickup person by: signing in to “Your Account,” select “My Account,” select the order to see the full details, select “Edit” next to the current Pickup Person and add in your “Alternate Pickup Person” information. It can take approximately four hours for your Walmart store to receive updated information regarding the new pickup person.
Walmart will hold your order for seven days from when your order was ready for pickup.