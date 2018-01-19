Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters to host Grand Opening on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OKEECHOBEE —  Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters Grand Opening celebration will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festivities will include vendors, special drawings and food!

The store is located at 5286 S.W. 16th Avenue in Okeechobee.

Mike Krause is excited to serve local and visiting fisherman in the Okeechobee area.

“My goal is to be the premier bait and tackle shop in Okeechobee,” said Mr. Krause.

“We have live bait, guide service available, all the tackle, marine accessories, a full line of hats and clothing, souvenirs and fully enclosed storage units with management on site. We have everything,” Mr. Krause said. “Gambler Lures is a Florida-based company out of Pompano Beach. I have a 38-foot long, 6-foot tall Gambler wall. Everything Gambler handles for freshwater fishing, we have it.”

Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters has all the major brands of rods and reels, and boat rigging as well.

For more information, call 863-763-2248 or go online to www.fishokeechobee.net.

