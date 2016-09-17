OHS football loses to Sebastian River, 35-0

OKEECHOBEE — Sebastian River showed why they are unbeaten and have one of the best defenses in the area Friday as they held Okeechobee to 66 total yards and pitched a shutout in a lopsided 35-0 victory in Sebastian.
The Sharks (3-0) have now outscored their three opponents 122-10 over the first three games.
Okeechobee (2-1) didn’t commit a penalty and didn’t turn the ball over but was still totally overwhelmed by the Sharks physical and aggressive defense.
Sebastian coach Kevin Pettis said he had to have his defense ready for the Okeechobee offense which he described as new age.
“It’s a good win for our program. You can’t always play good offense because coaches will scheme and take away things. I do know that every Friday night you can play good defense.”
Danuel Oscar ran for 175 yards and a touchdown and Anthony Parks had 128 yards rushing and three scores for Sebastian. The Sharks completed just one pass but rushed for 381 yards as a team.
Sebastian drove 67 yards on their first series to take the lead thanks to runs of 22 and 28 yards by Oscar. They drove 53 yards in seven plays on their second series to take a 14-0 lead thanks to a 17-yard run on a double handoff by Alvin Barriner.
Okeechobee steadied the ship for a while but were stunned by a fake punt on a fourth and nine that the Sharks converted in the final minute of the half. The deflated Brahman defense let Parks slip through the line as he ran untouched for a 47-yard score to give Sebastian a 21-0 halftime lead.
Okeechobee looked nothing like the team that has averaged around 500 yards per game in the first two games of the season. Antawyn “Bubba” Fludd was harassed and bothered and contained and was able to complete only three passes for 14 yards. Fludd was also held to only 4 yards rushing.
Lamar Williams fought for every inch he could get but managed just 38 yards on 13 carries.
Brahman coach Chris Branham encouraged his kids after the game because they played against one of the best teams in the area.
“I told them don’t be disappointed by your effort. We played our hearts out. Tonight was a big challenge and we didn’t execute at the level we needed to execute at,” he said.
Branham said breakdowns and mistakes in other games didn’t hurt like they did against the Sharks.
“They have a tremendous defense and we were slightly overmatched. They have dominant guys who are strong and fast and they showed why they have the most vaunted defense in the area this year,” he added.
Sebastian finished off the scoring in the second half as Parks broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Oscar finished off a 63-yard drive in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard touchdown.
Coach Branham said his team still has seven more games and the team goal is to win all of the games.
“You play to win but it’s tough to win all of them. We played a great football team tonight, there is no sugar coating it. We still are a good team and could be a great team. I think there are a lot of exciting things to come for us,” he added.
Branham said his goal is for the team to improve each week, clean up mistakes, and get better at what they want to do. He predicted Sebastian will be the district champion and boasted that Okeechobee should be able to compete with every other district squad.
Game notes
The Brahmans lost linebacker Matt Garcia to a knee injury on the opening kickoff. Sebastian had 12 first downs and Okeechobee had five. OHS was only (1-9) on third down. Sebastian had several quarterback sacks and tackles for loss and was led by Ronald Freeman, Jesus Cortes and Jarez Parks on defense.
This week the Brahmans meet the Somerset Academy Canyons.
Charles M. Murphy is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News