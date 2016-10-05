OHS Football game postponed until Monday

Okeechobee hopes to keep the momentum going, after winning the biggest game in the programs recent history last week against Palm Bay-Heritage, 7-6.

Okeechobee’s defense had a goal line stand and played solid throughout the evening after they allowed a first quarter touchdown drive.

This week the Brahmans (3-1) was take on old foe Westwood, who beat Okeechobee like a ragdoll last year in a mild surprise, 46-17, and made playoffs in the three team District 5A-15. Westwood finished (4-5) last year.

The game originally set for Thursday has been postponed due to concerns about Hurricane Matthew. The game will be played Monday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. in Okeechobee.

The Panthers are coached by first year coach Aaron Sheppard and are off to a slow start in 2016 at (1-4). They have lost to Fort Pierce 24-0, Martin County 37-8, Jensen Beach 28-8, defeated Jupiter 34-16 and to Treasure Coast 52-0.

Key players for the Panthers include quarterback Keionte Blackwood, running back Marques Burgess, defensive linemen Tyrone Williams and TE Terek Reaves.

The Brahmans hope to keep their focus and effort at a high level this week as they take a week off from district play. Bubba Fludd rushed for over 100 yards last week against a tough Heritage defense. Lamar Williams has had two off games but still has rushed for 374 yards and four touchdowns this year. The Brahmans wide receiver tandem of Kysell Richardson and Demetrius Clark has combined for 19 receptions and 252 yards in receptions this year and four touchdowns.

On defense sophomore Bracen Harvey leads the way with 38 tackles. Safety Jajuan Cherry has 25 tackles.

Mateo Vasquez leads the team with six sacks.



