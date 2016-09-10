OHS Brahmans defeat Moore Haven Terriers, 45-7

OKEECHOBEE — Lamar Williams rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and the Brahman defense shut down Moore Haven’s offense after the first quarter as Okeechobee defeated the Terriers, 45-7, in high school football action Friday.
Williams scored on runs of 5 yards in the second quarter when Okeechobee grabbed a 28-7 lead, and then on a 22-yard physical run where he wouldn’t be denied the end zone in the third quarter.
Jajuan Cherry added 96 yards and a touchdown and Bubba Fludd accounted for 209 yards in offense and a touchdown for Okeechobee, (2-0).
John Cox ran for a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter and finished with 76 yards rushing on the night for Moore Haven (2-1).
The Terriers also lost Eric Hunter to injury after a big hit in the first half.
Brahman coach Chris Branham said his team did a good job of keeping Moore Haven off balance on defense.
“We made them play defense all over the field. We had no turnovers. On defense we didn’t give up any big plays and we had 11 guys to the football,” he said.
Okeechobee scored on drives of 67, 35, 60, and 50 yards in the first half. Whenever they needed a play it was Williams to the left, or Williams to the right. When they needed to complete a pass, it was Fludd hitting Demetrius Clark on a long pass or throwing to dependable Andravious Stallworth in the first quarter for a 10-yard score or to Kysell Richardson who grabbed a 39-yard touchdown.
Cherry said the team has bought into the thought of playing together as one body and one mind.
“We have the motto, FHG, for his glory. We make sure we don’t play for ourselves but we play for God. It’s a brotherhood. We have the mindset this year of being coachable. We don’t fight the coaches anymore,” he said.
Cherry said football teaches you how to be a man. He said in the off season the players preached the term, one heartbeat, and they have clicked together.
“We thought we would be down when we lost Evan Neal (transfer) but that has only helped us. We have engaged deeply into this. I love being a Brahman and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he added.
Defensive linemen Joseph Benjamin said the team started off great with 28 points in the first half but were a bit miffed when they had 30 yards in back-to-back-to-back penalties that prevented them from scoring late in the second quarter.
“In the locker room we got ourselves back together and got better. We dominated in the second half. We didn’t make mistakes. Bubba and Lamar played fantastic and we all did our part,” he added.
Benjamin said the team worked and pushed themselves this summer lifting weights. He said the team has focus, technique, good coaching and good camaraderie.
“The defensive line played well. We contained the quarterback (Cox), and our offensive line did an amazing job. I think we got better in the second half,” he explained.
Clark caught four passes for 130 yards, and helped set up two Brahman scores. The defense held Moore Haven to only 37 yards passing and three completions in 10 attempts. Both teams lost one fumble.
If there was a negative, Okeechobee had 104 yards in penalties.
Coach Branham said the team has remained healthy and has gotten contributions from everyone on the roster.
“Every player has been in the game each week. It is important to know that if there is an injury some of those guys can step in, fill those positions, and we can keep rolling,” he said.
The real season begins Friday when district play begins. The Brahmans will really know how good they are on Friday when they take on perennial district power Sebastian River.
“Next week is the big challenge,” Cherry said. “But we know how to prepare for those guys. We must persevere each week. It’s not a me thing, it’s a team thing.”
Game notes
The running clock kicked in with just over a minute to play in the third quarter. The game was the first time Okeechobee and Moore Haven have met in the regular season since 1971. There was a good turnout of fans for both teams. EMS crews took Hunter to the hospital after a neck injury in the second quarter. Cox left the game to an leg problem but later returned to the game. Billy Rednour had two tackles for loss for the Terriers. Jarrett Mills hit a 42-yard field goal for OHS. Caleb Smith had two tackles in the backfield for Okeechobee. Moore Haven will host Marco Island for homecoming next Friday.
Charles M. Murphy is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News