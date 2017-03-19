OHS 2017 football schedule released

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee football has added a couple of new opponents for 2017.
The Brahmans kick off Aug. 18 in a preseason game at Jupiter, and then open the season against powerful Treasure Coast at Brahman Stadium on Aug. 25.
Also new to the schedule is a home date with Lake Wales from Polk County on Sept. 1.
The Brahmans remain in the same district 14-6A again this year. They host district opponents Sebastian River on Sept. 15, Bayside on Oct. 13 and Jensen Beach on Oct. 27. Away district games include dates at Palm Bay Heritage on Sept. 29, and Eau Gallie on Oct. 20.
Other teams on the schedule include a road game at Port St. Lucie on Sept. 22, an away game at Martin County on Oct. 6 and the season finale at Clewiston on Nov. 3.
Coach Chris Branham said he thinks the team will be challenged by this schedule.
“In my experience in Okeechobee, every year is a new beginning. We have some familiar faces returning, but you never know how things will work out until you get there,” he said.
Branham said the team has been working hard in the off season to get ready for spring practice which is held during May.
“I just hope to be as prepared as I can be and that the kids will do the same,” he added.
Charles M. Murphy is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News