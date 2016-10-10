Lost contact lenses made play hard for Brahmans QB

OKEECHOBEE — Seems there was a logical reason why the Brahmans’ offense sputtered for much of the game last Friday against Heritage. Quarterback Bubba Fludd had his contact lenses knocked out early in the game and was barely able to see over the line of scrimmage and downfield to see open receivers.

“Fludd could not see signals, and couldn’t read defenses,” Brahman coach Chris Branham noted.

Turns out his replacement pair arrived with about three minutes left in the game, time enough for the Brahman offense to drive 87 yards in five plays to win the game.

Malcolm Chambers also had his best game of the year on defense for OHS with seven tackles.

Okeechobee will have little practice time for Monday’s makeup game with Westwood. Lightning delays wiped out most of the practices on Monday and Tuesday and the hurricane cancelled practices through Friday. Coaches were hopeful of a Saturday practice to get the kids ready.

Monday’s football game will be played at Brahman Stadium with kickoff at 6 p.m.

