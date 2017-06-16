Kutter Crawford drafted by Red Sox

OKEECHOBEE — The Boston Red Sox selected Okeechobee’s Kutter Crawford in the 16th round with the 491st pick of the Major League baseball amateur draft Wednesday, June 14.
Crawford said he plans to sign and begin his pro baseball career in the next month.
“I’m just really excited and really looking forward to starting my career with the Red Sox,” he noted.
Crawford expects to sign and go to a short season Class A ball team up north for a couple of months.
One possible destination is the Lowell Spinners of the New York-Pennsylvania league which opens play on Monday, June 19.
“The Red Sox organization is very first class. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” he added.
Crawford would join a Massachusetts team in Lowell that has graduated many major leaguers including Kevin Youkilis, David Eckstein, Jonathan Papelbon, Jacoby Ellsbury, Clay Buchholz, Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr.
“They have a tradition of excellence going on and a really good ball club,” Crawford said. “I’m just glad to be a part of it. I hope I do well in the organization and make it to the big leagues pretty quickly.”
Crawford found out the good news here in Okeechobee. He was headed to the ball park to throw and work out when he got a text that the Red Sox were about to draft him. He phoned his mom who was watching the draft on her computer and they shared the moment together.
“As soon as she saw my name come up, she screamed, got emotional and it was a special moment,” he added.
Crawford had an awesome junior season in college this year that got him noticed by many major league teams. He pitched 84 innings for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, won seven games, struck out 99 batters, and pitched to an outstanding earned run average of 1.71. Crawford helped lead the Eagles to the NCAA regionals this year.
Kutter said he worked hard, got bigger and stronger through the growth process, and got excellent coaching, which helped him become a dominant pitcher.
“The coaches here have a long toss program that really helped me. I think it was just being a part of a team that plays hard, strives to win, played good defense and things just clicked for me this year. I had a lot of success and it was just a good year,” he said.
Crawford was a first-team All-Atlantic Sun Conference performer this year.
Kutter’s best pitch is the cut fastball. He has a repertoire of five pitches, and can reach 94 miles per hour with the fastball. He has worked very hard in conditioning, weight lifting and training to improve his strength in the past few years.
He also wanted to thank Okeechobee for all the support they have shown him and his family over the years.
