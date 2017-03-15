Free Ripken baseball clinic slated

OKEECHOBEE — There’s still time to sign up for a free Cal Ripken Baseball Clinic.
Gilbert Chevrolet is partnering with Cal Ripken Baseball to provide a free baseball clinic for Okeechobee’s youth as part of the national Chevy Youth Baseball program.
The free instructional baseball clinic will be held Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Okeechobee County Sports Complex. This clinic is open to all boys and girls ages 6-14.
Participants should wear athletic apparel and tennis shoes and bring their own glove. Registration is required and the clinic is limited to the first 200 children.
Family members are strongly encouraged to attend the entire clinic and support their child. To register, visit baseball.youthsportsclinics.com, select market “West Palm Beach,” and enter password “playball”. Additional information, including detailed location information and itineraries, are available at that website.
“We are proud to be able to bring our community closer to the game and support the development of the kids in our community through the joy of play,” said Christa Luna, owner of Gilbert Chevrolet.
For information, contact J.D. Mixon at 863-824-3612.
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.