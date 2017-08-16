Botched re-sodding job delays football home games

OKEECHOBEE — A simple job of re-sodding the Brahman Stadium football field was botched this summer and that means seniors will miss out on at least two home games, perhaps more.
OHS Principal Dylan Tedders said it was a simple mistake that forced the school to start the project over.
“The person, to be left unnamed, that put the sod down didn’t clear the weeds off the field first. Weeds overtook the new grass,” he said Monday.
The tentative plan is to host the first home game on Friday, Sept. 15, against Sebastian River.
The Aug. 25 home game against Treasure Coast has been moved to Lawnwood Stadium in Fort Pierce with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The Sept. 1 home game against Lake Wales will now be played in Lake Wales at 7 p.m.
The Junior Varsity home game scheduled for Aug. 31, against Martin County will now be played at Martin County at 6 p.m.
“If the field is not suitable for play by Sept. 15, homecoming on Oct. 13, will be the first home game of the year.” Okeechobee is scheduled to play Bayside (Palm Bay) that night.
“We have to start over,” the principal said. “Luckily some donors in the community have stepped up to help or we probably wouldn’t have played a game through soccer season.”
Principal Tedders said he was glad to live in such a supportive community.
Charles M. Murphy is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News