Angels softball team captures state title

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Citizens Recreation Association (OCRA) Angels softball team went undefeated as they won the Florida Dixie Youth State Tournament Sunday in Bristol, Fla.
The Angels defeated Hernando 9-5 in the first round on FJlu 7, Lake Placid 6-3 in the second round July 9 and West Pasco 10-6 on July 8 to capture the crown.
The Angels were awarded an at-large bid after they fell in the District Tournament to Lake Placid.
Coach Ramona Baker said the team had a wonderful support group with mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers and grandparents on hand at the tournament in Bristol.
“We would like to thank Okeechobee for getting us here and everyone who donated and sponsored us,” she noted. She said the local fundraisers provided the funds to get to state and the team couldn’t have done it without the generosity of the Okeechobee business community.
Baker said the girls really worked hard this summer and were dedicated to winning the trophy.
“Our girls spent just about every morning of the summer practicing for several hours a day to prepare. We are super proud of them,” she said.
Baker said the girls and coaches felt great after the championship, “They worked hard and got paid.”
Lexi Thomas was dominant in the championship game as she struck out 13 of the 23 batters she faced.
Sanye Washington hit a three-run home run to provide the difference in the victory over Lake Placid.
“It feels wonderful to return to the World Series this year. We hope to bring home the World Series title and we give all the glory to God. We have 12 very talented little girls,” she said.
Team members included Jessie Krall, Preslynn Baker, Sanye Washington, Shaniya Davis, Rylie Tucker, Lexi Thomas, Addison Smith, Lilly Larson, Jayda Rochelle, Ke’arah Small, Kayla Freeman and Summer Gopher. Coaches included Preston Baker, Ramona Baker and Danielle Larson.
The Angels Division is for girls ages 10 and under.
The World Series begins on Friday, July 28, in Sumter, S.C.
Charles M. Murphy is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News