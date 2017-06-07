School sued over playground accident

OKEECHOBEE — A local parent has sued Okeechobee schools because his child was injured while out at recess at South Elementary School last year.
Robert Gagnon, filed litigation on behalf of his minor child, in April in Okeechobee Circuit Court. He is represented by the Attorney Adam Guzi of Vero Beach of the Graves Thomas Injury Law Group.
Assistant Superintendent Renee Geeting said the attorney who is handling this matter advised school officials not to release records due to HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) regulations that govern the release of medical and educational records.
The lawsuit claimed the boy was playing on playground equipment when he was injured on May 25, 2016 at the school at 2468 S.W. Seventh Ave. The lawsuit claims the district failed to adequately supervisor the child and had a duty to provide a safe, secure and free setting that was free from hazardous and or dangerous conduct and activities.
The lawsuit also claims that through the acts of omission of the teachers, supervisors and administrators at the school the school breached its duty to the child and the parent by failure to adequately supervise the students and negligently failed to take reasonable steps to protect students from dangerous and or hazardous conduct and activity.
The pleadings said another student pulled the boy off the playground equipment, causing him to fall to the ground.
The litigation seeks over $15,000 in damages for claims that include pain and suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and medical expenses. No court date has been set in the litigation.
Charles M. Murphy is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News