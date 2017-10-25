Everglades Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat

OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Elementary School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due a bomb threat. A call was made to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) regarding a bomb threat. The children were loaded up on school buses and transported to the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center.
According to Sheriff Noel Stephen, who was present at the Agri-Civic told the Okeechobee News that “a call came in around 3 p.m. that an unknown device appeared to be a bomb and was due to go off at approximately 3:45 p.m.”
“We chose to evacuate based on uncertainty of 100 percent safety of the children and school staff,” said the children.
The children were removed from the school and relocated to the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center and a search was conducted of Everglades Elementary.
No bomb was found.
“A criminal investigation of a false report of a bomb threat is now under way and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to the students, parents and members of the school” the sheriff continued.
Sheriff Stephen also said that “The parents have been great” in reference to their cooperation of the school evacuation.