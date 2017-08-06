Craft Fair in the Woods at Freedom Ranch has come to its end

OKEECHOBEE — Thank you for visiting and supporting the Craft Fair in the Woods at Freedom Ranch for the past 10 years. What started out as a place to support my passion for crafts turned into a big event that supported over 100 vendors and their passion. It has been a great experience from day one. My passion has now changed and the need to go enjoy some of the “over 50” things has arrived. My husband and I are ready to do some traveling, exploring, relaxing and enjoying as much time as we can with our three (for now) grandchildren. I will miss the hustle and bustle, preparation, enjoyment, excitement and sheer pleasure of the Craft Fair in the Woods but this “good thing” must come to an end.
I would like to thank everyone that has been involved to help make this such a great event.
We wouldn’t have had such a beautiful venue for this event if John Glenn wouldn’t have said, “just have your craft show at the ranch” so, thank you John it’s been the perfect place.
Vendors shared their talents and passion to make this such a unique show with items that were handmade and homemade only which was appreciated by the visitors. It was said many times “this is what a craft show is supposed to be like.”
I can’t thank the awesome group of volunteers from Freedom Ranch’s’ Church in the Woods enough for all of their hard work and always showing up to practice the critical event of loving others. I’ve had vendors tell me how much they appreciated the help they received when they were there. All of the little details were taken care of by someone willing to help and it showed and was appreciated by many. We couldn’t have gotten the word out like we did had it not been for the willingness of local businesses taping a flyer up year after year or allowing us to place a big banner on their property. Our local radio station was always willing to give us a spot on the air to tell about the big day. The general public did a great job too of not only talking it up to others but showing up and enjoying the day. Thank you all!!!!
A personal special thank you to Mary at Alpha Ministries for the great job she did year after year registering our many vendors, answering a ton of calls and being such a great help to me. A big thanks to my husband who may have rolled his eyes a time or two over the past 10 years but supported me in this passion of mine. He was my right-hand man and took care of the big stuff that was beyond me. He won’t have to worry about parking 3,500 visitors this year, hopefully just where he’s going to park the RV while we’re on a trip.
My second Saturday in November will be different this year but I’m looking forward to see what new things will be in store for the fall of 2017 and I hope you will too.
Sincerely,
Pam Hales
Craft Fair in the Woods