Okeechobee Music Festival is SOLD OUT

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, has officially sold out of all available tickets for the second year in a row.
This year is truly a global event. Attendees will be traveling from every continent except Antarctica, 60 countries, every US State, and over 2,370 cities from around the globe.
According to festival organizers, 46 percent of OMF attendees are from out of state. Since many are carpooling and space in their vehicles is limited, they stop in Okeechobee and buy their camping supplies and food just before heading out to the festival grounds. Working with festival organizers, local stores have stocked up on items the fans will want and need.
In addition to the increase in sales of gas, food and supplies, the festival is committed to supporting Okeechobee county, and $3 from each ticket sale, will go directly to the county.
The festival is also benefiting Okeechobee based nonprofits which will be onsite during the festival in “Participation Row,” OMF’s Social Action Village.
Festival organizers have requested no one arrive at the site without a previously purchased wristband. There will be no sales at the gates and anyone looking to purchase a ticket will be turned away.
“We are very excited to announce another sold out festival, and want to thank our Okeechobeing community, the city, county and residents of Okeechobee County, and all OMF staff for making OMF17 a success. We look forward to a fun weekend filled with music, art, and community. We urge all participants to have fun, but remember to stay safe throughout the weekend,” said Kevin Collinsworth, Soundslinger, LLC CEO & Group Leader.
The second annual edition of North America’s most exciting new festival will take place at Okeechobee, Florida’s beautiful Sunshine Grove, located on over 600 acres of pristine grasslands, lakes, and exotic tropical woodlands. This weekend’s celebration will mark the start of spring with world-renowned and on-the-rise performers, art installations to inspire with awe, yoga and meditation to cleanse the soul, great food, and friends new and old to enjoy it all with. Artists performing at the 2017 festival include Kings of Leon, Usher & The Roots, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, The Lumineers, Flume, Wiz Khalifa, Pretty Lights, Solange, Logic, Rae Sremmurd, Young The Giant, Porter Robinson (Live), Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and many more.
Additionally, Okeechobee’s PoWoW!, a one-time-only live collaborative concert taking place on Saturday, March 4 at the Here Stage from 10:15 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. , will feature legendary singer-songwriter-composer and keyboardist Michael McDonald, R&B crooner Gallant, DJ and electronic producer GRiZ, funk outfit Vulfpeck, Eric Krasno (Lettuce/Soulive), American R&B singer Antwaun Stanley, the horn section of instrumental jazz group Snarky Puppy and many more special guests. The PoWow! will focus largely on special reinterpretations of beloved classic songs woven together with modern music by this incredible live band. The goal of the PoWow! is for artists and audience to share a transcendent experience of connection and shared energy as these stars align at Okeechobee.
Okeechobee 2017 will also feature the return and expansion of ChobeeWobee Village, the cultural nexus of the festival that will provide a place to mingle, wander, explore, stretch, and relax amongst a myriad of carefully crafted (and curated) curiosities. Co-Curated by Kulturehaus, ChobeeWobee Village is home to Yogachobee, The Earth Arts Academy and the Healing Sanctuary. All three have their own mind-expanding programming which is sure to stretch the body, and soul while polishing up one’s survival skills.