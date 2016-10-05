SFWMD changing hours for locks due to storm

In anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is adjusting hours for navigation locks and closing three recreation sites.
Navigation locks on Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River will operate during normal hours on Wednesday. Operating hours Thursday will depend on the track of the storm. To ensure safety, lock operations will be suspended when lightning is in the area or when winds exceed 35 mph. Lock operations will resume when practical and safe following the storm.
The SFWMD’s DuPuis, Allapattah and Hungryland (including Nine Gems) management areas in Martin and Palm Beach counties are temporarily closed under an executive order from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Information on when they will be reopened will be posted on the District’s website as soon as possible after the storm.
