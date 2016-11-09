Okeechobee elects Stephen, Bandi

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County voters brought change to the county in the Nov. 8 election, choosing three new county commissioners, a new sheriff, a new property appraiser and a new school board member. In a rare coincidence, there were no incumbents seeking election in the county races.
Supervisor of Elections Diane Hagan was pleased with the turnout of 67.8 percent of the county’s 20,091 registered voters.
In the sheriff’s race, Noel Stephen (REP) had 55.9 percent of the vote with 7,319 votes; Michael Hazellief (NPA) had 44.1 percent with 5,775 votes.
In the Okeechobee County Property Appraiser’s race, Micki Bandi (REP) received 54 percent of the votes with 7,200. Sharon Wallace (NPA) received 26.5 percent with 3,482 votes; Steve Cates received 18.71 percent with 2,458 votes.
David Hazellief (REP) won the County Commission District 1 seat with 64.98 percent of the votes, 8,397 votes. Michael Slayton (NPA) received 4,525 votes for 35.02 percent.
In the Okeechobee County Commission District 3 race, Brad Goodbread (REP) won with 52.12 percent or 6,610 votes. Robert “Bobby” Keefe Jr. (NPA) received 6,072 votes for 47.88 percent.
In the Okeechobee County Commission District 5 race, Kelly Owens (REP) received 8,346 votes for 66.25 percent of the votes cast. Weston Harvey received 4,252 votes for 33.75 percent.
Amanda Fuchswanz won the School Board District 4 seat with 58.6 percent of the votes cat, receiving 7,220 votes. Levi Johnson received 5,100 votes for 41.4 percent. School board is a nonpartison election.
There were two spots open on the Okeechobee City Council, with four candidates for city council. The top candidates were Monica Clark, who received 984 votes and Mike O’Connor, who received 769 votes.
Ray Worley received 620 votes. Jerry Johnson received 410 votes.
