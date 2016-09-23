New Okee-Tantie proposals to be sought

OKEECHOBEE — Redevelopment of the Okee-Tantie Recreation area is a little closer to reality this week.
On Tuesday, the Florida Cabinet approved Okeechobee County’s request to have the reverter clause removed, freeing the county to sell part of the campground.
This allows the county to go forward with crafting a Request for Proposals from Guy Harvey and any others who want to develop the park.
Guy Harvey Outpost and Elite Resorts initially proposed a longterm lease, and planned to rent the RV spaces to visitors.
At the June 9 county commission meeting, Guy Harvey representatives explained that after doing more research into the expense that the renovations will require, including replacing the utility lines, they determined that in order to secure the necessary funding, they need to purchase the campground portion of the property so that they can sell RV lots there.
They proposed to lease the area with the boat docks, marina and the main building (formerly Lightsey’s Restaurant). The county will maintain operation of an area that will be designated for airboats. The leased property will still be owned by the county. Guy Harvey Outpost and Elite Resorts want to purchase the campground area from the county.
According to county administrator Robbie Chartier, this change in the proposal required the county obtain permission from the state, since the state still had an interest in the property.
Due to the changes in the concept, the county will also have to put out a Request for Proposals (RFQ) on the property and allow all interested parties to bid.
Before they could go before the Florida Cabinet, the county needed an appraisal of the property, approved by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The county can now go forward with an RFP to sell whatever parts of the property the county wants to sell, and specify the type of developer.
The bid would be for the highest and best use of the property, not just the highest price.
There can be stipulations in terms of protecting the county’s interest in the property.
The RFPs will then come back to the board. If the county does not like the RFPs, the commissioners can reject them all.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016
Premier sales group selected to launch sales and marketing for Guy Harvey Outpost’s new club collection projects
Cottage resorts planned for multiple Florida locations
FORT LAUDERDALE — Premier Sales Group, a leader in the sales and marketing of resort residential offerings for developer clients, has been selected by Guy Harvey Outpost to oversee real estate sales for the company’s new Outpost Club Collection program, the company’s newest brand created for its entry into “outdoor hospitality.” Premier Sales Group will assist in designing for-sale residential cottages and amenity areas and will manage the marketing and real estate sales at each Guy Harvey Outpost Club.
In making the announcement, president of Guy Harvey Outpost Mark Ellert said, “Premier has executed branded lifestyle real estate sales campaigns for many seasoned resort residential developers. Their experience in positioning and selling the resort lifestyle of a branded hospitality project will be invaluable in taking the Guy Harvey Outpost brand successfully into the for-sale residential market. We have multiple projects in the pipeline and require a finely tuned and executed sales campaign, the type of which comes second nature to Premier.”
Premier Sales Group co-founders Laurie Ingber and Carolyn Block-Ellert noted the unique opportunities of the Guy Harvey Outpost Club rollout.
“The Florida resort buyer will always be interested in owning the proverbial ‘waterfront vacation home’ and the Guy Harvey Outpost Club product is uniquely targeted at this market,” notes Ingber. “We see a big market for resort buyers who prefer a more traditional residential setting that is family-centric with outdoor recreational amenities and this is the Outpost Club experience.”
Adds Block-Ellert, “We’ve launched a resort division that emphasizes this seismic shift in buyer interest for ‘outdoor hospitality,’ as Guy Harvey Outpost describes it. For some 25 years we’ve been in front of changes in resort residential buyer trends. Individual freedom, family and fun in the great outdoors are converging trends in today’s resort world. Premier is excited to shape both the Guy Harvey Outpost Club offerings and the marketing strategies to capitalize on the market potential here in Florida driven by these trends.”
The company’s first Outpost Club will be in Tarpon Springs, a popular Gulf Coast tourist and fishing destination just north of Tampa. Sales will launch in spring of 2017. A second Outpost Club is planned for the north shore of Lake Okeechobee.
About Guy Harvey Outpost Collection
Guy Harvey Outpost Collection is an eco-system of independently owned hotels, resorts and travel products that showcase unique destinations, cultures and experiences designed to stimulate guest appreciation and awareness of conservation challenges and benefits under the guidance of renowned marine artist, scientist and conservation advocate Dr. Guy Harvey.
The company’s Signature Collection brand includes Florida resorts in Islamorada and St. Pete Beach, with its newest addition opening 2017 in St. Augustine Beach. Expedition Collection branded businesses include multi-day adventures and expeditions, outfitters and lodging in locations such as: Bahamas, Cuba, Dominica, Galapagos Islands, Isla Mujeres, Little Cayman Island and Panama. The outfitters are invitation only dive operators and top-of-class inshore fishing guides and offshore captains. The company’s newest brand is Outpost Club Collection with cottage glamping resorts in waterfront and wilderness settings. Outpost Clubs under development in Florida include Tarpon Springs and Lake Okeechobee. See www.GuyHarveyOutpost.com.
About Premier Sales Group
Since its formation in 2000, Premier Sales Group has booked more than four billion dollars of residential real estate sales for its developer clients. Driven by the conviction that the successful sell-out of residential projects rests with innovative and creative niche marketing to address the ever evolving and accelerating change in real estate and housing trends, Premier prides itself on creating individual identity for every new development, with amenities and service offerings that are fresh and resonant with buyers. Working extensively with acclaimed brands such as Ritz Carlton the firm has been at the forefront of executing sophisticated sales and marketing campaigns, while delivering personal attention and service to its buyers and clients. Co-founders Laurie Ingber and Carolyn Block-Ellert consider the “Premier Advantage” to be the firm’s ability to work seamlessly with developers and hospitality brands from project inception, programming floorplans, lifestyle amenities, through to brand messaging and on-site sales administration and finally, project close out. See, www.PremierSalesGroup.com.
