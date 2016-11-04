City Council to choose new police chief

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee City Council reviewed the list of applicants for chief of police at their regular meeting on Nov. 1. The city council has 24 names to consider for the vacant position of police chief. The list includes local candidates Marty Faulkner, Dale LaFlam, Thomas Levins, Daryl Lewis, William Markham, Paul Miles, Robert Peterson the current interim chief, Bill Saum, Mark Shireman, Keith Stripling, Ted Van Deman and Lester Yeates.
Other candidates include Christopher Alexander of North Carolina, Robert Owens of Virginia, Jeffery Cavender of Illinois, Dwayne Wheeler of Illinois, and Florida residents, Brent Coates, Alfredo Ferrer, Alexander Freeman, Kenneth Leedham, Deborah McCray, Robert Pastula, Thomas Santarlus, and John Webb.
City administrator Marcos Montes De Oca said the applications will first be reviewed by staff to see if the applicant meets the minimum requirements.
“We will narrow down the pool based on the applications and then present to the council a list of candidates for the council to interview,” he noted. There could be some out-of-state applications still received this week, provided they were postmarked by Oct. 28.
Mr. Montes De Oca predicted the initial round of interviews will take place in December and the position should be filled sometime in January.
In other business, the Okeechobee City Council approved a six-month moratorium on medical marijuana related businesses. In the next six months the city will develop regulations that the state would allow, provided voters approve a constitutional amendment to allow sales of marijuana on Nov. 8.
Mayor Jim Kirk issued a proclamation to designate November as Diabetes Awareness Month. Pharmacist Steve Nelson accepted the proclamation.
Mayor Kirk also read a letter from a resident, Angie Griffin. She wrote that she was pleased with city public works for handling the drainage issue at her business. The council also approved a resolution that authorizes execution of banking documents related to the deposit of city finds. The city can designate a depository for funds.
They voted to extend their agreement for lobbying in Tallahassee with CAS Governmental Services, LLC for one year for $18,000.
They voted to waive formal bidding procedures and awarded the annual mapping services to Global Mapping for $8,800.
Charles M. Murphy is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News