Caution: Notice of floating vegetation

Notice is given that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is advising commercial and recreational vessels to use extreme caution traveling the Okeechobee Waterway Route 2 from Port Mayaca to Clewiston and Rim Canal from Clewiston to Moore Haven due to floating vegetation blocking sections of canal. Corps of Engineers is working to clear blocked areas as quickly as possible when found. Point of contact is Carl Williams at 863-983-8101.
Erica Skolte
Public Affairs Specialist
Corporate Communications Office
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.