Seminole Museum hosts 19th Annual American Indian Arts Celebration

Indigenous cultural explosion in the Everglades to feature Native American arts, crafts, and live entertainment.
BIG CYPRESS SEMINOLE INDIAN RESERVATION — The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum are pleased to announce their most anticipated American Indian Arts Celebration (AIAC) to date! This year’s AIAC will be held on Nov. 4 and 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Now in its 19th year, the AIAC is one of the top festivals in the Southeast.
The event will feature an exciting array of artisans, Seminole food vendors, food trucks, children’s craft activities, musical performances, dance demonstrations and alligator wrestling. The Indian market will showcase some of the finest Native American crafts people from around the country including prize-winning Seminole artisans. Daily performances will include an opening ceremony by Seminole Tribal elder Bobby Henry, Nakotah LaRance — award winning hoop dancer and alligator wrestling by Billy Walker. On Friday, musical acts including Rita Youngman, Ted Nelson and Cypress Billie will take the stage. On Saturday, enjoy a Seminole war re-enactment, Seminole patchwork fashion show and martial arts presentation. Musical performances will be provided on Saturday by Rickey Pittman — folk musician, Paul Buster’s Cowbone Band, and the Miracle Dolls — Native Indie rock band. Mr. Van Samuels will emcee the festivities.
Festival goers can also enjoy giveaways, free craft activities, and traditional food samples. Featured Museum exhibits include: Struggle for Survival: 1817-1858, Promised Land featuring the artwork of Samuel Tommie, and Joyful: Water Colors by Mary Gay Osceola. Docents will be available throughout the galleries to share their knowledge about the exhibits.
The event will take place on the festival grounds across from the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation.
Admission includes entrance to the event and the museum: $10 for adults; $7.50 for seniors and students. Tribal members, museum members, and children four years and under are free. Plenty of on-site parking is available at no charge. For more information on the 19th Annual AIAC, please visit www.ahtahthiki.com or contact Carrie Dilley at 863-902-1113 extension 12211 or carriedilley@semtribe.com. For group rates (10+), please contact Alyssa Boge at extension 12225 or alyssaboge@semtribe.com.
About the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Situated in the Everglades on a 66-acre cypress dome on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the museum offers more than 8,000 square feet of gallery space. Exhibits feature rare artifacts and lifelike dioramas that depict Seminole life both past and present. In 2009, the museum became the first tribally governed museum to be accredited by the American Association of Museums. Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., the museum is located 17 miles north of Interstate 75 at Exit 49. For more information, visit www.ahtahthiki.com or call 877-902-1113.
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.