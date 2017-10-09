Okeechobee KOA plans Oktoberfest and dachshund races; Deadline to register your doxie for the race is Oct. 15; Registration is $9 which includes $5 entry fee for dog plus 2, day-entry passes to KOA Oktoberfest for the dog’s handlers

OKEECHOBEE — Come to the Okeechobee KOA the weekend of Oct. 27 -29, for three nights of camping, German-themed food, a beer garden, live music, crafts, contests, games, dachshund races, a pet parade, an RV show and more.
The camping package includes tickets for the Friday “Wilkommen” party, beer garden dollars, souvenir beer steins, Saturday BBQ, tie-dye lederhosen t-shirts, Sunday breakfast and more fun than you can imagine.
Day entry passes and individual tickets for food and beverage items will also be available so Big Lake residents can join in the fun.
Daily entry will be $2 per person.
Does your dachshund love to run? Enter your “hot dog” in the KOA dachshund races, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. The races are scheduled early in the day when it is cooler for the comfort and safety of the dogs.
For Okeechobee area racers, the Okeechobee KOA will have registration through Oct. 15. Entry fee is $5 per dog. Each dog should be accompanied by two handlers (one for the starting gate and one at the finish) plus lots of friends to cheer him or her on. (the $2 entry fee for non-campers applies to those participating in the races.) Registration will close on Oct. 15 to allow race organizers to determine how many heats may be needed to accommodate all the racing dachshunds.
The official uniform for the racing dogs is a hot dog costume, a popular costume for doxies worldwide. Costumes can be homemade or purchased at pet supply stores or online.
Those coming from out of the area can arrange registration to enter their fastest dachshund in the races when they make their camping reservations.
On Sunday, Oktoberfest fun continues for people and pets.
At 9 a.m., on Oct. 29, KOA will host a pet parade, open to all breeds. Here’s the chance for to show off your funniest, craziest pet costumes.
Book your RV site or cabin on line with Hot Deal code: C7 or call the KOA’s friendly reservation staff at 800- 562-7748 or 863-763-0231 for details.