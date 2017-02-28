Music festival is this weekend

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee is ready for the 2017 Okeechobee Music & Arts festival.
Emergency services plans are in place, local stores have stocked up on food, ice and camping supplies and teams of sound engineers are on hand to address any sound issues. At the festival grounds, extra “holding” lanes have been added to reduce traffic back up on public roads. Throughout the area, signage has been added to let festival fans know where to go … and where not to go.
The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is expected to attract around 35,000 music fans.
Based on last year’s experience, the happy campers will start swarming Okeechobee stores on Thursday to stock up on supplies before heading to the campground at Sunshine Grove in rural, northeastern Okeechobee County. Many of the festival participants will come from out of state, some even from other countries.
The 2016 festival was such a success that many people bought advance tickets even before this year’s music lineup was announced. The 2016 music festival fans raved not just about the entertainers, but about the experience of the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.
The 2017 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will be a diverse, multi-genre event celebrating the start of spring with world-renowned and on-the-rise performers, art installations to inspire with awe, yoga and meditation to cleanse the soul, great food, and friends new and old to enjoy it all with.
Featuring performance from Kings of Leon, Usher & The Roots, Bassnectar, The Lumineers, Flume, Wiz Khalifa, Pretty Lights, Solange, Rae Sremmurd, Young The Giant, Porter Robinson (Live), Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, the 2017 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will build upon the unique attributes that made the 2016 event one of the most talked about live music experiences of the year.
The lineup also includes Sturgill Simpson, Logic, funk outfit Vulfpeck, electronic-funk duo The Floozies, 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, Space Jesus, Brasstracks, Gothenburg, Sweden-based future bass artist Kasbo, Pell, The Golden Pony, Vandana, Polyenso, Funky Dawgz Brass Band, Octopus Kid, Roosevelt Collier Allstar Jam, Slumber, Tomas Station, Jon Simon and many more.
For more information online, go to okeechobeefest.com.
