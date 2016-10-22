Leadership announced for Second Okeechobee Music Festival

OKEECHOBEE — Soundslinger, LLC Saturday announced music & event production industry veterans Kevin Collinsworth, John Conk and Steve Lemon will lead the Soundslinger team.
Mr. Collinsworth joined the growing Soundslinger Executive team in August as group leader to spearhead the management and execution of Soundslinger’s festival business with the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, among future events and Soundslinger initiatives.
Mr. Collinsworth, a native Floridian, has worked in the live event, entertainment, and marketing industries for over 15 years. His international experience includes operating venues, producing festivals, live spectacle, large-scale live events, sponsorship activations, touring, and televised events.
“I have never come across a more exciting venue than Sunshine Grove to produce music and art events and after meeting the OMF team, I am very excited to build upon and enhance the foundation from last year’s incredible event,” commented Mr. Collinsworth.
John Conk will serve as Soundslinger’s Head of Operations, bringing over 40 years of experience in international event production management and touring, having worked with festivals such as Bonnaroo & Electric Forest and toured with legends from The Rolling Stones to Lady Gaga. Mr. Conk is also a Founding Contributor of the Event Safety Alliance, an organization dedicated to promoting the gold standard of event safety from production to execution.
Mr. Conk stated, “From an operational standpoint, this real estate is a dream. The possibilities are endless and the team is a well-oiled machine. It’s a very exciting time for Soundslinger.”
Steve Lemon joins Soundslinger as its Production Manager. Lemon is an event production and project manager specializing in large-scale event planning, management and execution. Lemon has international experience in general contracting, special events, television production, stage and tour management. Working professionally in the entertainment, marketing, sports and leisure industry since 1975, his background extends from theatrical presentations, to television and film production, to industrial and trade show management, to concert tour and production management. Over 30 million persons have attended Steve Lemon’s events.
Returning Head of Booking and Programming Ben Baruch will continue to lead the charge for OMF 2017 for talent curation. Mr. Baruch has been skillfully curating lineups across the U.S. for the past decade from The Boulder Theater & Fox Theatre to Camp Bisco & OMF 16, among many others.
Building on the momentum from a successful OMF 16, Soundslinger is gearing up for its second OMF that will take place from March 2-5, 2017 at Sunshine Grove. OMF 2017 lineup & ticket information will be released in early November.
In addition to OMF, Soundslinger will begin to launch other events and complimentary projects in its pipeline, including the strategic development of Sunshine Grove to enhance the music and art events it produces.
|About Soundslinger, LLC
Soundslinger, LLC develops music, art and lifestyle businesses on its dynamic 600-acre owned property at Sunshine Grove centrally located in Okeechobee, Florida. In March 2016, Soundslinger showcased its festival business with the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF). OMF 2016 was a four-day camping music and arts festival that showcased acclaimed headliners Mumford and Sons, Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Bassnectar, Daryl Hall & John Oates and Skrillex, among 130 other artists. OMF 2016 was a sold out event and featured festival attractions including all night entertainment, wooded camping areas, a swimming beach and an assortment of immersive art installations.