Lake Placid winery hosts annual ‘Grape Stomp’ Aug. 12

LAKE PLACID – Henscratch Farms, Vineyard & Winery is a 20-acre Florida Certified Farm Winery located in Lake Placid.
Primarily a Muscadine & Scuppernong Vineyard, Henscratch Farms is also popular for it’s Hydroponic Strawberries and High Bush Blueberry patch. A converted grain bin houses the country winery. Come view the timber beam construction and educational displays depicting the wine making process. The Country Store is an open air, Cracker-style structure stocked with unique gifts, jams, jellies and 14 award winning “Country Style” wines.
Enjoy the white wine Scuppernong sweetness of Country White, semi-sweet Southern Magnolia and the driest version, Golden Sunrise.
Please the palate with the sweet red Muscadine wine, Country Red, semi-sweet Country Walk and the drier varieties Red Rooster and Red Sunset.
Can’t decide on a red or a white, get on board with the pink wines, semi-sweet Country Blush or the semi-dry Foot Stomp. Other fruity varieties include: semi-sweet Country Blueberry and Blueberry Port; semi-sweet Strawberry Blush; Country Raspberry and the very popular semi-sweet Raspberry Southern Sippin. These wines round out the many local Farm-grown Fruit choices.
In August, Henscratch Farms hosts their annual Grape Stomp Festival. Festival attendees will join together at the grape stomp tent to stomp grapes in an attempt to crush 2 tons of grapes for this year’s “Foot Stomped Vintage.” Visitors may purchase the finished wine complete with a custom wine label with your stomp photo. The stomped wine is ready in November just in time for the holidays. Pre-ordering at the festival will guarantee you get as many bottles as you would like at the special festival price.
Festival visitors can also pick their own grapes, tour the winery, enjoy live music and participate in wine tasting.
Honoring the famous “I Love Lucy” episode in which Lucy joins in grape stomping at an Italian vineyard, the festival features a Lucy-Look-Alike contest in the band tent at 12:30 p.m.
The festival is set for Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the winery, 980 Henscratch Road in Lake Placid. Entrance fee is $6 per person. Children 6 and under are free. Lawn chairs and umbrellas recommended.
For more information about the winery, come visit Vintner, Drew Jones, call 863-699-2060; or visit Henscratch Farm’s website at www.henscratchfarms.com.
