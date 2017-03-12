County fair opens Tuesday

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Fair, which will open Tuesday at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, offers fun for the whole family. The fair will continue through Sunday, March 19.
Tuesday through Friday the fair opens at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the gates open at noon.
The county fair features midway rides, the Okeechobee FFA & 4-H Livestock Show, helicopter rides and special entertainment.
Hundreds of Okeechobee County residents have entered arts, crafts and food items which will be on display in the competitive events tent. Displays from local schools and youth groups will also be featured in this area.
New to the fair this year is Extreme Illusions & Escapes, a mix of stage illusions, skillful escapes, audience participation and music.
Agri-Puppets, another entertainment option, is a fun family show that teaches the importance of farming, animals and agriculture. Children can join the puppet cast with sing-a-longs, identifying animals, popping bubbles, answering questions and more.
The popular Eudora Petting Zoo will be back with exotic and domestic animals. A special draw at the petting zoo this year will be Elliott, a very friendly 7-month-old giraffe. The zoo had to retire Melman, the giraffe who visited the county fair for the past few years, because he grew too tall for safe travel.
Tuesday, March 14, is dollar night with $1 admission and $1 rides.
Thursday, March 16, is food bank night. Bring three cans of food and your admission ticket is only $2. The canned goods will go to local food banks.
Regular admission is $5 per person. Children age 5 and under will be admitted free.
Spectator entrance to the fair is off State Road 710.
