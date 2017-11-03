Busy weekend planned in Okeechobee: Community theatre, Touch A Truck Festival, craft sales, dinners, gun show and more!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Why not take in a performance of the Okeechobee Community Theatre? Do the youngsters in your life love big trucks? Take them to the free Touch-A-Truck at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center? Looking for a bargain? Check out the charity yard sales and crafts fair. It’s shaping up to be a bush weekend in the Big Lake area.
• The Okeechobee KOA, 4276 U.S. 441 S., will host a gun show on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Concealed Carry license clases will be offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For information, call 561-214-5115.
• Martha’s House will host a yard sale at 4134 U.S. 441 N., Friday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Items for sale will include clothes, shoes, handbags, toys, games and more. For information, call 863-763-2893.
• On Friday, Nov. 3, come and enjoy dinner at the American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St. Everyone is welcome. Dinner will be fish and chips or chicken and french fry baskets, and is served from 5 until 7 p.m. with music from 6 to 8 p.m. For information, call 863-763-5309.
• Buckhead Ridge VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W., is serving dinner on Friday, Nov. 3, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Dinner will be grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, and fried onion rings with salad and dessert. Enjoy live music by the talented Randy Beaumont. Proceeds will go to homeless veterans. For information, phone 863-467-2882.
• The Okeechobee Community Theatre will presents the drama “12 Angry Men” Nov. 3 and 4 8 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 4. The theatre is at 610 S. W. Second Avenue, one block west of Golden Corral restaurant. Tickets are $12 each, and are available at the box office, which opens one hour before showtime.
• The First United Methodist Women of Okeechobee invites all to attend the fall bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 200, N.W. Second St. Visitors will find a variety of Christmas gifts, crafts, quilted items, nuts, backed goods and white elephant items. All proceeds will go to mission projects local, national and abroad
• On Saturday, Nov. 4, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and Okeechobee Junior Woman’s Club will host a Touch-a-Truck Family Festival at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Entrance to the center is off State Road 710. The festival provides kids of all ages with the opportunity for a hands-on experience with real vehicles that dig, climb, rescue, crunch and honk. This is a free event.
• Church of Our Saviour, 200 N.W. Third St., (corner of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest Third Street) will host an indoor/outdoor yard sale on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Don’t miss this one! Good clothing for $1 to $5, bone china dishes, housewares, tools, linens, kitchenware, small furniture items, Christmas decorations and too much more to list, will be available for sale. There will be food and beverages available to purchase while you shop. For information, call Rose Bangert at 856-696-1956.
• Palm Village Ranch Arts and Craft Show and Sale, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Palm Village Ranch Clubhouse, 1200 S.W. 44th Blvd., Okeechobee. Bake sale and coffee will be available. Vendor 8-foot tables are available for $10. For a vendor reservation, contact Kim Benton at 863-532-5342.
• American Legion 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Sunday night bingo on Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the bingo area. All proceeds will benefit the American Legion veterans programs. The event is open to the public.
• A benefit for Pam Leitner is planned for Sunday, Nov. 5. Come help Pam Leitner in her time of need. She has been hospitalized in critical condition and the sudden death of her husband, Donnie Leitner, has left her in desperate need of your help. The event will be held at the Okeechobee Civic Center, 1750 N. U.S. 98, on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. BBQ dinner can be purchased for a $10 donation with BBQ chicken quarters, green beans, coleslaw, based beans and roll. There will also be a 50/50 drawing with the winner being notified after the event.
• BIG CYPRESS — The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum will host the annual American Indian Arts Celebration (AIAC) the weekend of Nov. 3 and 4. Now in its 20th year, the AIAC is one of the top festivals in the Southeast. The event will feature an array of artisans, food vendors, children’s craft activities, musical performances, dance demonstrations, arts demonstrations, wildlife shows provided by Billie Swamp Safari and alligator wrestling by Billy Walker. The Indian market will showcase some of the finest native craftsmen from around the country, including prize-winning Seminole artisans. Daily performances will include an opening ceremony by Seminole Tribal elder Bobby Henry and his team of dancers, and the Native Pride Dancers from Minnesota — an internationally known high-energy show featuring an innovative blend of modern and traditional Native American dance styles. The daily roster includes a variety of live demonstrations, including wood carving by Pedro Zepeda and Daniel Tommie, basket making by Donna Frank, swamp cabbage cooking by Billy Walker, art by Wilson Bowers, storytelling by Gordon Wareham, and much more. The event will take place on the festival grounds across from the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation. Admission is $10 for adults; $7.50 for seniors and students. Admission includes entrance to the event and the museum. For more information on the 20th Annual AIAC, visit www.ahtahthiki.com or contact Carrie Dilley at 863-902-1113, ext. 12211, or carriedilley@semtribe.com.
• SEBRING — The Highlands Little Theatre, located at 356 W. Center Ave in Sebring, presents The Music Man from Nov. 3-19. Showtimes for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday is 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday performance takes place at 2:30 p.m. Doors open an hour before show time. The year is 1912, a period in United States history marked by optimism, patriotism, and a strong sense of community – particularly in smaller cities. The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian. For information or to purchase tickets, visit highlandslittletheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.