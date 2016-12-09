Young woman found dead

OKEECHOBEE — Detectives with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are seeking clues to the suspected murder of a 25-year-old Okeechobee woman.

Information is sketchy, but the sheriff’s office said Amanda Suarez was found dead Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the area of the 2700 block of N.W. Third Street in DeBerry Gardens. She was reportedly found around 3:17 p.m.

Investigators, however, are not releasing her manner of death or who reported the incident.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact OCSO Detective Javier Gonzalez at 863-763-3117, ext. 5106. Or, call the homicide tip line at 863-763-3117, ext. 5104.

    Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News

