Woman’s account emptied in 60 seconds

OKEECHOBEE — When an Okeechobee woman tried to protect the security of her computer she, instead, saw her checking account totally wiped out in just 60 seconds.
Deputy Mark Margerum, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), indicated in his Sept. 7 report that the woman purchased a $300 online security package for her computer.
The 64-year-old woman then received a phone call from a man named Jason Wilson who was supposedly representing the security company. Wilson reportedly told her the company could no longer protect her and that she needed to file a claim to receive a refund. He instructed her to go to www.microsoftrefundweekly.com to file that claim.
Wilson then told her the company could only deposit cash, so they would deposit $1,640 in her account and she would then need to send the overage, minus $300, to a person named Parvin Guluyev in Georgia. In all, she was to send him $1,340 by MoneyGram.
“As (she) was speaking with Jason on the phone she checked her account balance which was $1,340.38 as of 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7,” stated Deputy Margerum. “(She) advised she knew this request did not sound right so she pulled the phone from her ear and told her husband she was going to call the police.
“(She) said Jason heard her statement and immediately hung the phone up.
(She) said as of 5:31 p.m. her (bank) account balance was reduced to $0.00,” added the deputy’s report.
The victim reportedly gave the deputy her bank records to show that her account was cleaned out in just one minute.
“I advised (her) it would be in her best interest to disconnect the infected computer from the internet and have the security program she purchased removed so none of her other accounts become compromised,” pointed out Deputy Margerum.
