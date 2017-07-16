Woman victimized by scam on Facebook

OKEECHOBEE — A young Okeechobee woman fell victim to a scam on Facebook recently and reportedly lost $2,500.
Deputy Jessica Francis, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated in her July 11 report the 20-year-old woman was getting ready to move and needed a place to stay temporarily. While on the popular social media site, Facebook, she found a 30-foot Yukon travel trailer for sale in the Orlando area for $2,500 on a new Facebook feature called The Marketplace.
The woman contacted a Samantha Goodman about buying the trailer. Goodman explained she was out of state and in the military. She then instructed the Okeechobee woman to buy Ebay gift cards totaling the purchase price. After buying the gift cards, the victim gave Goodman the card numbers, as instructed.
Goodman then contacted the local woman by email and told the victim she would need another $1,500 for shipping.
Noting the sale date on the email was incorrect, the local woman became suspicious and contacted Ebay. An Ebay representative told her the ‘sale’ was a scam.
According to the deputy’s report the victim then checked the balances on the Ebay gift cards and found they all had a balance of zero.
“Which means the seller received the payment,” pointed out the deputy.
Also, noted Deputy Francis, Ebay told the local woman this was a ruse and that they were working on the case too.
“I have copies of all emails and bank statements from the (victim) I am submitting as evidence,” stated the deputy. “Due to the large amount of money, this case will be passed on to investigations.”
