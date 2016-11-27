Woman not hurt in fight with boyfriend

OKEECHOBEE — A local man is being held in the Okeechobee County Jail without bond following his arrest for allegedly pulling his gun on his girlfriend Sunday during an argument.
Although an arrest report noted that Chris Wilson discharged a firearm during the Nov. 20 incident, it was not known if he actually shot at his girlfriend or anyone else.
An arrest report by Deputy Jonathon Gove, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated Wilson left the scene not long after the 8:37 a.m. incident and drove to Stuart. He was arrested there later by the Stuart Police Department, and they reportedly seized a firearm.
Wilson, 42, N.W. 338th St., is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The deputy’s report does not state what type of gun Wilson allegedly had. But, apparently, no one was injured.
According to the deputy’s report the argument started while the couple were sitting in Wilson’s vehicle outside their home. At some point Wilson reportedly told the victim “… she has 5 seconds to get out of the car,” noted the deputy’s report.
The woman got of the car and started walking back to the house, “… fearing for her life at this point,” continued the report.
As she neared the home she heard the firearm discharge.
“She did not look back to see if Chris was shooting at her. She quickly went into the house and locked the door behind her,” stated Deputy Gove.
Wilson tried to enter the home, but couldn’t. He reportedly told her it “… would be the biggest mistake you will make by not letting me in.”
The victim gave in and unlocked the door. Once inside, stated the deputy, Wilson continued to yell and curse his female paramour. He still had the firearm in his hand, added the report.
He left a few minutes later.
“I observed (the woman) to be extremely emotional (crying , shaking) while speaking to her. At one point, I had to ask her to sit down to keep her from collapsing,” stated the deputy.
After his arrest, Wilson was booked into the Martin County Jail then later returned to Okeechobee.
