Woman killed in S.R. 70 crash

OKEECHOBEE — An early morning single-vehicle accident Wednesday on S.R. 70 East claimed the life of an Okeechobee woman, stated a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release.
According to the release Shannon Wakelee, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Nov. 2 crash near VPI Grove Road in St. Lucie County.
The FHP release states the accident occurred at 6:36 a.m. when Ms. Wakelee was eastbound in the inside lane of S.R. 70. For reasons not yet known, she drove her 2013 Ford Focus through the grass median in a northeasterly direction and across the westbound lanes.
Ms. Wakelee continued in a northeasterly direction across the northern grass shoulder of the four-lane highway, and into a canal.
The woman’s car was completely submerged with Ms. Wakelee trapped in the driver’s seat, continued the release.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by lead investigator, Trooper Corporal B. Timmons.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News