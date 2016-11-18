Woman injured in fight with spouse

OKEECHOBEE — A sheriff’s office report indicates a local woman was taken Wednesday to Raulerson Hospital due to injuries she allegedly received during an argument with her husband.
Charles Wilson Ross, 34, N.W. 22nd Ave., Okeechobee, was arrested Nov. 16 on felony charges of kidnapping, domestic felony battery and tampering with a victim.
Ross is being held in the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $50,000.
An arrest report by Deputy Quinton Speed, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated he was dispatched to the Ross home around 3:54 a.m. Wednesday in regard to a reported domestic dispute.
According to the deputy’s report Ross took his wife’s phone and when she tried to get her phone back, he pushed her to the floor and injured her knee.
Deputy Speed went on to point out the woman was diagnosed with a fractured left patella (knee cap). She will have to undergo surgery to repair the fracture, added the deputy.
Even with the injury, continued Deputy Speed, she apparently continued to struggle with her husband and when she finally got the phone from him she went outside their home to call 9-1-1. Ross, however, grabbed her “… then kneed her in the back and forced (her) back inside the residence.”
He again took the phone, but this time threw the phone to the floor and broke it.
“Charles advised that he would kill (her),” noted the deputy’s report.
She was able to get out of the house and receive help.
Deputy Speed went on to indicate the woman also received injuries to her right arm, left hand and left wrist.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News