Woman charged with man’s murder

OKEECHOBEE — An 18-year-old Okeechobee woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Robert Curtis Joiner, 60.
Detective Bill Saum, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), said Mr. Joiner, of a S.E. Fourth Street address was first reported missing by his family on Tuesday, April. 4. Later that day his body was found along a wooded road in the 400 block of S.E. 32nd Avenue.
“He had been killed and placed at that location,” stated Detective Saum in a prepared release.
Brandie Dailey, 18, (center photo) S.E. Fourth St., was arrested Tuesday, April 4, on one count each of first-degree felony murder with a weapon and tampering with evidence.
Also arrested in connection with the murder with the case were Michael James Raulerson, 21, S.E. Fourth Street, and Michael Wayne Jacobs, 35, N.W. 33rd Avenue. Both of the Okeechobee men are charged with one count of tampering with evidence.
They both helped Dailey dispose of the body, stated Detective Saum.
Raulerson and Jacobs were both arrested Thursday, April 6.
The trio is being held in the Okeechobee County Jail without bond, pending their first appearance hearing, pointed out Detective Saum.
The OCPD investigator went on to state he was assisted in this investigation by Detective Corporal Javier Gonzalez of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.
The OCPD press release did not give a suspected motive for the alleged murder.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News