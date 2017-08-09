Woman accused of stealing shopping cart

OKEECHOBEE — A stolen Walmart shopping cart and its contents were recovered Monday afternoon several blocks from the store and a local woman was subsequently arrested on misdemeanor theft charges.
In his arrest report Officer Ryan Holroyd, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), placed the 33-year-old Okeechobee woman under arrest for one count of retail theft and one count of illegal possession of a shopping cart.
The woman was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $1,000. Jail records state she has been released on bond.
According to the officer’s report, the woman was seen placing several items from the store’s grocery department in her shopping cart. She then went to a self-checkout register where she scanned some items and paid for them.
However, noted the officer, she neither scanned all of the items in her cart nor did she pay for all of them.
As she started to walk out of the store the woman was stopped by Walmart loss prevention officers, who started checking the items in the cart and comparing them to the items she paid for on the receipt. The stolen 14 items had a total price of $99.79, stated the officer.
Officer Holroyd went on to state the woman was asked to accompany the officers to their office. But, she walked out of the store while pushing the cart that contained those items for which she had paid.
OCPD Officer Raul Marrero then found the woman pushing the Walmart cart northbound in the 1700 block of S.W. Second Avenue.
Officer Holroyd went on to note that he later went to the woman’s S.W. Third Avenue home where he found two more Walmart shopping carts. A loss prevention officer from the store took possession of all three of the carts.
The officer pointed out that each cart is valued at $250.
The woman has been trespassed from Walmart, offered Officer Holroyd.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News