Walmart employee accused of theft

OKEECHOBEE — A Walmart employee has been accused of grand theft from the store by way of food and gift cards.
Carlton Devonta Jones Jr., 20, Sabal Court, Pahokee, was arrested Nov. 4 on two felony charges of grand theft $300 – $5,000. He is being held without bond.
According to an arrest report by Officer Ryan Holroyd, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), he was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft complaint. The asset protection employee informed Officer Holroyd that an employee, Jones, had stolen items on multiple days while working and that the thefts occurred over the past week.
The first instance the report noted was on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 2:56 p.m., the asset protection employee witnessed Jones select an iTunes gift card — valued at $100 — process the item himself on his register and used his own identification number. Jones reportedly cleared the sale as “exact cash” and closed the cash drawer without payment for the card and created a cash shortage in the drawer. Jones supposedly put the iTunes card in his pocket.
Later in the shift at approximately 7 p.m., the asset protection employee witnessed Jones select two popcorn chicken boxes, one Lay’s BBQ potato chips bag, and a bottle of Gatorade before going to the employee break room where he consumed the food. Jones returned to work and never paid for the food — valued at $7.56.
After he returned to work, Jones, selected two reloadable Visa and Mastercard credit/debit cards, processed the items himself on his register used his identification number, cleared the sale as “exact cash” and closed the cash drawer without payment for the cards — valued at $210.08. Another cash shortage was caused in the drawer and Jones supposedly put those cards in his pocket as well.
The next instance noted in the report occurred Thursday, Nov. 2, at approximately 4:11 p.m., the same asset protection employee witnessed Jones, select two Visa/Mastercard cards from the shelf – valued at $500 each – and process the items himself on his register and used his identification number. Jones again cleared the sale as “exact cash,” closed the drawer without payment and created a cash shortage in the drawer. Jones was supposedly seen having put the cards in his pocket.
The total value of the items allegedly stolen was $1,327.52.
Officer Holroyd’s report concluded by stating that he — while accompanied by asset protection and a co-manager from the store — met with Jones, who was read his Miranda rights. They conducted an audio interview, informed Jones that charges were being pursued against him and that he was to be trespassed from the store. The audio recorded interview, video surveillance of the theft, three receipts showing the value of the stolen property and five still photographs from the video surveillance were to be logged into evidence.