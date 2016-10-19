Unlocked vehicles stolen

OKEECHOBEE — Two local vehicles have been stolen. Stories are below.
A local detective is seeking information on a 2011 Ford Explorer that was stolen Oct. 15 between the hours of 1 and 7:40 a.m.
Detective Mark Shireman said the bronze sports utility vehicle was taken from the 3600 block of S.W. 19th Street. The vehicle, which is valued at $24,000, was left unlocked and the ignition keys were in the SUV’s center console.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) investigator said a second vehicle — a 2014 Ford Transit van — was burglarized but not stolen even though it, too, was unlocked. Both sets of ignition keys to the Transit were left in the console and they were stolen.
The Explorer’s Florida license tag is 8222UB, and its vehicle identification number (VIN) is 1FMHK7F84BGA06618.
According to the OCSO investigator the Explorer has tinted windows, a plastic Florida State University badge on the tailgate and is missing one rain guard on the front passenger side.
If you have any information regarding this case, call Detective Shireman at 863-763-3117 and refer to case number 16S23503.
Info sought on stolen Monte Carlo SS
OKEECHOBEE — Detectives with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are searching for a 1985 Monte Carlo Super Sport that was stolen sometime between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16.
The car was stolen from a home in the 1700 block of S.W. 67th Drive. It was unlocked and the ignition keys were left in the vehicle.
According to detectives the exterior and the velour interior of the car are maroon in color. The windows are not tinted, the car is equipped with a V-8 motor and there is a Boston Red Sox license plate cover on the car. Also, the lock on the trunk does not work properly.
The car should be bearing Florida license plate BCSH84, and a vehicle identification number (VIN) of 1G1GZ37G2FR111817.
If you have any information regarding this theft, contact either Detective Marty Faulkner or Detective Mark Shireman at 863-763-3117 and refer to case number 16S23625.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News